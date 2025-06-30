EFCC denies disobeying court order over Abuja property linked to Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations that it disobeyed a court order issued by Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, directing its operatives to vacate a property located at House 6, Aso Drive, Asokoro, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency issued a statement on Tuesday in response to media reports suggesting that it ignored judicial directives. It described the reports as misleading and a distortion of the facts, clarifying that the EFCC had lawfully obtained an order of possession over the property.

According to the EFCC, Justice Liman granted the order on March 27, 2025, after the Commission presented evidence showing that the property was a proceed of unlawful activity by former Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, and had been forfeited to the Federal Government.

“It is not in the character of the EFCC to engage in judicial disobedience,” the Commission stated. “We obtained a legitimate order of possession from the court, and there was no misrepresentation of facts before Justice Liman.”

The EFCC further explained that the presence of a tenant, Chief Ikechi Emenike, in the disputed property did not invalidate the court’s final forfeiture order. The Commission dismissed claims that it had wrongfully evicted Emenike or disregarded a standing contempt order, emphasizing that there was no valid court order served on EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede or the Commission’s counsel, Mr. Francis Usani.

Addressing Emenike’s claims of having a longstanding tenancy and a Right of First Refusal on the property, the EFCC countered that while Emenike had a rental agreement with the former minister, he had not been paying rent to the Commission for over a decade as alleged.

On the issue of the Right of First Refusal, the Commission clarified that Justice Musa’s judgment of April 18, 2024, only granted Emenike the right to be considered for purchase if and when the property was officially put up for sale—a move the EFCC says has not occurred.

“Therefore, his claim to the property on that basis is without merit,” the agency said.

The Commission concluded by stating that a Stay of Execution on the referenced court order was filed on June 16, 2025, and remains in effect. It reiterated its commitment to due process and respect for the rule of law.