Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and President Bola Tinubu

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has vowed to reward President Bola Tinubu’s love for the people of Edo State with 2.5 million votes in 2027.

Okpebholo said he’ll continue to work to ensure the people of the state enjoy the dividend of democracy, adding that their votes for the President would be a token of their appreciation for the developmental strides in Edo State.

The governor said this while speaking at Okaijesan Town Hall in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, where he received some defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpebholo said the APC in Edo remains an open and inclusive platform for all citizens committed to progress, stressing that the state’s development required collective input.

He said, “I want to commend the members of the PDP who have made the decision to join our great party, the APC,” he said. “This defection is a testament to the fact that the PDP has lost relevance in Esan Central, my own constituency. Today marks the political end of the PDP in this local government.

“Their decision to align with our party is a clear endorsement of our direction and leadership.

“In 2027, we will reward President Tinubu’s love for Edo with 2.5 million votes. The people have spoken through their actions. Edo is APC, and APC is the vehicle of our development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I will not fail you. I will continue to work diligently to ensure that Edo enjoys sustained development under my watch.”

Some of the key political figures that returned to the APC were former Edo State APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, members of the Edo State House of Assembly, former local government chairmen, councilors, and former PDP leaders.

Vanguard News