Edo self-acclaimed militant leader accepts Okpebholo’s amnesty

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A self-acclaimed Ijaw agitator in Edo State, Lawrence Yanbor on Tuesday said he and his supporters would accept the amnesty recently proposed by Governor Monday Okpebholo for cultists in the State.

Recall that Governor Okpebholo recently said his administration was proposing amnesty for all cultists in the state and promised to buy their guns and ammunition.

In a statement in Benin City, Yanbor said that the last administration was negotiating an amnesty for him but that he and his supporters had to back out because the former administration was sincere with the proposal.

He also called on the state government to call on the management of Okomu oil to stop the alleged harassment of the host communities who are mainly Ijaw.

The statement read “I Agitator Lawrence Yanbor from Okomu Ijaw community in Ovia South West local government area of Edo State with all my boys wish to appreciate and accept the Governor of Edo state’s offer of amnesty to drop my guns and ammunitions in order to work with the governor of the state senator Monday Okpebholo in synergy with him along with the security agencies in the state,

“I want to use this medium to wholeheartedly inform the governor and the world to know that I and my boys are not cultists and we are not kidnappers but we are agitators fighting for development and emancipation of our people, we decided to accept and follow the process of Mr Governor because I saw a very high level of wisdom, development and understanding on the side of the governor that inspired me and my boys to accept and work with the governor, the previous government stated the process for us to accept amnesty but because the Obaseki led government was not sincere we backed out.

“We did not in anyway see any level of sincerity in him, we decided to pull out, we are accepting Governor Monday Okpebholo’s offer and we want to appeal to the governor on the following that:

“I and my boys are ready to work with him in synergy with all the security agencies to see that there is no hideout for criminals in Edo state.

“Okomu oil palm company should be called to order on its inhuman treatments to our people.

“Udo, Inikorogha through to Okomu Ijaw Community Road should be tarred

“I and my boys should be put along into the federal government Amnesty programme, trained and be reintegrated back into the society.”

They were ready to drop their arms and work with the governor and the security agencies