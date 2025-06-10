Edo LP Senator Neda Imasuen to defect to APC on June 12

…highlights Midterm Achievements

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Senator Neda Imasuen, who currently represents Edo South Senatorial District under the Labour Party (LP), has announced his intention to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 12, 2025.

Speaking in Benin City during a media briefing to mark his second year in office, Imasuen, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, said the decision to join the APC was driven by the need to align his constituency with the federal government’s development agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope initiative.

“This is a strategic decision, not an act of opportunism,” Imasuen stated, citing internal disarray within the Labour Party as one of the key reasons for his defection.

The senator used the occasion to outline his midterm legislative and community achievements. These include the sponsorship of the Federal College of Education, Abudu (Establishment) Bill, and the successful resolution of over 20 public petitions from across the country, under his committee’s purview.

“These interventions have made a significant difference in the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

In the area of constituency development, Imasuen listed several initiatives such as:

Vocational training programmes for youth and women

Agricultural support schemes, focusing on crops like rubber, cocoa, and cashew

Rural health projects, including training of traditional birth attendants

Scholarship awards for students in Edo South

He acknowledged the challenges of sustaining constituency projects and called for greater collaboration with local government authorities to ensure better delivery of services.

“We remain committed to health, youth empowerment, and rural development. These are areas where real, lasting impact can be made,” Imasuen added.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture to national development, the senator noted that farmers in Edo South have begun to experience improved yields thanks to training and access to modern tools.

“Agriculture is the cornerstone of our national survival, and we are empowering our farmers with skills and support to make the most of it,” he concluded.