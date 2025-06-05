Edo govt threatens sanctions on lounges, clubs, others over permit

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE Edo State Government has announced plans to clamp down on all lounge, club, and outdoor bar owners operating without valid building or development permits.

Managing Director of the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency (ESDBCA), Imoisili Igabali yesterday said the exercise has become necessary due to the haphazard proliferation of such establishments across urban areas in the state.

He said owners of lounges, clubs, and outdoor bars are required to visit the ESDBCA with photocopies of their building or development permits for revalidation and authentication, if available.

“They are, by this announcement, expected to comply with immediate effect. Failure to do so will attract strict sanctions,” Igabali warned.