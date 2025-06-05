Edo govt rescues trafficked girl after 5 years in Burkina Faso

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Edo State Government says it has rescued a 20-year-old lady, Iwinosa Okunrobo, who was trafficked to Burkina Faso and reunited her with her family.

Okunrobo was reportedly lured with a promise of greener pastures and trafficked to Burkina Faso when she was 15 years old.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, in collaboration with the office of the First Lady and Edo State Migration Agency, moved to ensure her safe return after a viral TikTok video of the victim surfaced where she pleaded to be rescued.

At the reunion ceremony which took place at the Festival hall in Government House, Governor Okpeholo restated his administration’s determination to ensure that the strict enforcement of the law against human trafficking is enforced to the letter.

Represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, the governor said the event is yet another remarkable achievement of the administration towards paying attention to the welfare and security of Edo citizens wherever they are across the globe.

He said, “Our young daughter, Okunrobo Iwinosa now represents the very many young people who have been unfortunate to be trafficked overseas with the promise of a better life in Europe.

“His Excellency, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, is committed to pursuing vigorously the implementation of the extant law, Edo State Trafficking in Persons Law 2018 and to enforce the penal provisions of the law. This law is designed to protect vulnerable women and children who have been most affected by the ugly incidence of human trafficking and illegal migration.”

Receiving the trafficked victim, the coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo, expressed delight at the successful rescue and emphasised that Miss Iwinosa’s story serves as a testament to resilience.

She pledged that the government would provide Iwinosa with the necessary care and support to help her recover from her ordeal.

Director General of Edo Migration Agency, Lucky Agazuma, who travelled to Burkina Faso to ensure her safe return to Nigeria, also commended the commitment of Mrs Anani and Governor Okpebholo for their support towards her return.

He cautioned parents not to be carried away by societal pressure in sending their children out of the country for supposedly better opportunities.