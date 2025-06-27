Edo Govt, NDLEA vow crackdown on drug cartels, cannabis cultivation

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo and other stakeholders have advocated concerted efforts to dislodge drug trafficking cartels, who cultivate cannabis and traffic illicit drugs in the state.



They made the call on Friday in Benin at an event to commemorate the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.



The event was organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Drugs and Illicit Trafficking Control.



Okpebholo, represented by Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government, underscored the urgent need for action against illicit drug trafficking in view of its grave threats to society.



According to him, we must stand firm against the drug trade that endangers the lives of our youth and disrupts our communities. Drug trafficking cartels must be dismantled.



“Our position on crime control in Edo is very clear. We are collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to reduce cases of drug production, trafficking and abuse to the barest minimum.”



In his remarks, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju, the state Commander of the NDLEA, also echoed the governor’s position, reiterating the agency’s unwavering commitment to tackling drug trafficking and abuse in the state.



“We cannot allow drug barons to continue their destructive influence in the state. The life of every Edo resident is precious and must be protected from derailment through drug misuse.



“We are prepared to collaborate with all stakeholders to eradicate this scourge and create a safer environment for all.



“The threats posed by cannabis cultivation, illicit drug trafficking and abuse must therefore be neutralised,” he stressed.



Ofoyeju lauded the governor for his support, highlighting the governor’s role in championing drug control efforts through his SHINE agenda, which focused on security, healthcare, infrastructure, natural resources, and education.



He also established the correlation between drug abuse and various societal issues, including increasing crime rates, healthcare burdens and environmental degradation.



Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr Andrew Oghenovo, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Drugs and Illicit Trafficking Control, expressed worries about the level of drug abuse in the state.



Oghenovo explained that the present administration in the state was given priority attention to drug control through the establishment of his office and support for the NDLEA.



“The governor recognises the dangers of drug trafficking and abuse, and he is determined to address the drug problem in the state.



“The government is also working with the NDLEA to construct a rehabilitation centre that will make treatment accessible to persons with drug abuse problems,” he revealed.

Vanguard News