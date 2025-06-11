Edo Deputy Gov preaches unity to honour June 12 martyrs

Dennis Idahosa, the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has called on Nigerians to uphold the unity and indivisibility of the country as a lasting tribute to the heroes of democracy.

In a statement by Mr Friday Aghedo, his Chief Press Secretary, Idahosa, said that doing such was the only way to honour those that paid the ultimate prize for freedom on June 12.

He described June 12 as “not merely a date but a symbol of national resolve, resilience, and the collective journey toward justice and good governance.”

He said that despite the challenges facing the nation, there is no alternative to democratic governance.

“Today, we celebrate not just a date, but a journey; our collective commitment to freedom, justice, and the right of every Nigerian to have a voice.

“June 12 reminds us of the resilience of our people, the sacrifices made for democratic rule, and the unyielding hope we hold for a better and united Nigeria,” he said.

Paying homage to pro-democracy icons, Idahosa called on citizens to honour their memory by promoting transparency, accountability, and civic responsibility.

He also urged Nigerians to support leaders who prioritise the public good, noting that democracy thrives when citizens and leaders work hand-in-hand.

The deputy governor also reiterated the commitment of Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s administration to good governance through its SHINE agenda, tailored towards delivering transformative results across sectors.

“As we commemorate this day, let us renew our commitment to supporting leaders, who prioritise the welfare of the people.

“Democracy is not a destination, it is a continuous process. Together, let’s build the Edo of our dreams,” he said.

