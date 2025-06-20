Edo committed to sustainable health delivery system — DG

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa has said that the Senator Monday Okpebholo led administration has initiated policies and reforms that would ensure a sustainable healthcare delivery system.

Idahosa stated this while chairing the second meeting of the state taskforce on Primary Health Care (PHC), at the New Festival Hall, Government House in Benin.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Friday Aghedo, said the meeting included the taskforce members, stakeholders, and developmental partners.

In his keynote address, the deputy governor called for societal vigilance and surveillance to help curtail the effects of the outbreak of Dengue Fever and Diphtheria.

He mentioned that the state was putting up concerted efforts at building a responsive and resilient PHC system and encouraged members of the taskforce to be solutions driven, as well as being instrument of change in their quest to disseminate, enlighten and champion a result driven health process that benefits locals across the eighteen local government areas.

He noted that the plan is to make primary healthcare the most accessible form of healthcare in the state to aid better maternal and health outcomes.

Idahosa singled out and commended the Egor local government chairman, Hon. Kelvin Eguaekun, for his concerted effort to network and maintain cleanliness in his council area.

Idahosa informed the state government move to implement a reward system for local government chairmen who play critical roles in their domains by disseminating and implementing processes that showcase the benefits of a cleaner environment to drive down diseases.

Amongst chairmen who pledged to implement reached decisions at the stakeholders meeting included Hon. Haruna Mohammed of Owan East and Hon. Joy Ohonyor of Owan West.

Simirlarly, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole explained measures that have been put in place to combat the outbreak of Diphtheria.

He said that the intervention of the governor, the state has made donations of medical supplies to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

He listed the medical supplies to include hospital beds, mattresses, oxygen cylinders, intravenous fluids, and and erythromycin, among others.

Dr. Oshiomhole also mentioned that the state received support of twenty doses of Diphtheria antitoxins from Delta state government.

“We also want to commend the UBTH, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and development partners such as UNICEF, WHO for their collaborative efforts and provision of technical support to combat the disease.

“NCDC provided the state with diphtheria antitoxins and intravenous erythromycin and other logistics.

“In addition, NCDC team is presently on ground to do a verbal autopsy of some of the current victims of the Diphtheria outbreak,” he stated.

He noted that the state is also faced with dengue fever which has led to the emphasis on the need for a cleaner environment.

He also reminded on Lassa fever whose outbreak can be controlled to an extent through environmental cleanliness.

The Commissioner explained the reactive vaccination for teens from ages 5-14 in schools based on the outbreak of Diphtheria in six council areas of the state.

He harped on the need for contact tracing in neighborhoods and schools in order to track and vaccinate high-risk people, front liners, and high-risk personalities in society.

Earlier, Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Coulsen Oisokhai, called for collaboration with civil society organizations and development partners to strengthen relationships.

Speaking on behalf of implementing partners, Dr. Nora Eyo of the WHO harped on vaccine hesitancy as a major challenge faced in Edo State.

She pointed out the prevalence of waste dumps in residential buildings in the state as a challenge to sound health.