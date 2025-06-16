Edo AG clears air on alleged meeting Supreme Court Justice

..Urges professionalism among legal practitioners

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Attorney General of Edo State and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Samson Osagie has denied allegations of judicial interference in the ongoing governorship election appeal at the Supreme Court and called on legal professionals to uphold ethical standards, especially in the use of social media.

Osagie made these remarks during an address delivered at the June monthly meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, held at the Bar House, Benin City.

According to Osagie, the event marked his first opportunity to formally address the Lion Bar since his call to the Nigerian Bar over 30 years ago.

“This opportunity is remarkable in many respects. I am doing so as the Chief Law Officer of our dear State,” he said, reflecting on his legal journey since joining the NBA Benin Branch in 1996.

Praising the NBA Benin Branch for its consistent role in leading legal reforms and professional development, Osagie noted, “The Lion Bar has remained a trailblazer in peaceful transitions and implementation of the association’s policies.”

Commenting on the state’s commitment to justice, Osagie stated, “This government under Sen. Monday Okpebholo is determined to uphold the rule of law but recognises that such rights must be exercised within the bounds of the law.”

Osagie took direct aim at Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, who had alleged via social media that he and a Justice of the Supreme Court were seen leaving the Protea Hotel, Benin, on June 10, 2025.

He described it as a “wicked, malicious and unpatriotic vitriolic attack. There was no meeting of any kind with any judicial officer regarding the pending appeal”

Citing a clarifying statement issued by the Supreme Court, Osagie said the Justice in question had been granted permission to attend a private social engagement in Benin City involving a former President of the African Bar Association.

“Assuming but not conceding that I was in the said facility how does that translate to meeting with the jurist?” he asked rhetorically.

Describing the video evidence circulated by Odinkalu’s associates as inconclusive and defamatory, Osagie said: “There is nowhere my image was shown, such an attempt to undermine our joint image and professional standing is a conduct unbecoming of a lawyer of that status.”

He urged legal practitioners to avoid weaponizing social media to harm reputations, emphasizing that criticism must be based on “verifiable and unimpeachable facts.”