Editors set to converge in Enugu for pivotal Guild conference and elections

Nigerian Guild of Editors

All roads will lead to Enugu, the historic coal city, as members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) prepare to gather for their biennial conference scheduled to hold from June 26 to 28, 2025.

In a heartfelt pre-conference message titled “As Editors Prepare to Go to Enugu,” former commissioner for Information under former governor Willie Obiano, Dr. Tony Onyima, Ph.D., described the upcoming gathering as a moment of professional reflection, electoral transition, and cultural reconnection.

“The countdown is on,” Onyima wrote. “The Guild stands at a crossroads,” he added, referencing the importance of the elections that will usher in a new leadership to steer the NGE through an era marked by misinformation, digital disruption, political interference, and financial uncertainty in the media industry.

Beyond the conference room deliberations, Enugu — described as “calm, cultured, and captivating” — offers visiting editors more than just a venue. It is a symbol of heritage and resilience, steeped in historical and cultural richness. Onyima urged his colleagues to step beyond their hotel rooms and experience the city’s serene landscapes, rich history, and vibrant local flavor.

“Enugu is more than just a venue. It’s a mood,” he noted, highlighting locations such as the Ngwo Pine Forest, Awhum Waterfalls, and the Centre for Memories — a museum that captures Igbo history and identity. He also recommended stops for food lovers, including the famed roadside roasted yam and pepper sauce near Holy Ghost Park, the legendary point-and-kill delicacy at Bush House Arena, and spirited nightlife options like Toscany Lounge and Blue Berry.

While the excitement around the destination is palpable, Onyima reminded editors of the weighty responsibility they carry into the conference.

“We must vote not out of sentiment, but with wisdom and foresight,” he wrote, calling for the election of leaders who are “grounded, courageous, innovative, and committed to preserving the dignity and relevance of our noble profession.”

As the media industry grapples with major transformations, the Enugu conference is expected to be a defining moment — one where editors not only reconnect and recharge but recommit to the core values of truth, integrity, and public service.

“Come to Enugu prepared — not just with notepads and laptops, but with open minds and hungry hearts,” Onyima concluded. “Let’s remind ourselves why we chose this calling.”

The Nigerian Guild of Editors’ conference is not only a professional gathering — it is also a celebration of journalism’s enduring power to inform, connect, and transform society.