Ecobank commences 4th Adire Lagos exhibition to promote indigenous fashion

Ecobank

By Babajide Komolafe

Ecobank Nigeria Limited yesterday commenced the fourth edition of its Adire Lagos exhibition, a significant cultural and commercially driven event aimed at promoting indigenous fashion industry and empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the opening press briefing, Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria, said that the exhibition underscores the bank’s commitment to being a leading financial partner for SMEs across various sectors.

She highlighted the bank’s ongoing efforts to advance financial inclusion, drive economic empowerment, and facilitate access to both local and international markets, adding that the creative industry has been identified as a key sector with immense growth potential and global relevance, leading to the development of specialized platforms like Ecobank Adire Lagos to support, showcase, and scale the work of creative professionals.

She said: “The event is designed to celebrate the rich heritage of Adire fabric and indigenous fashion, providing a crucial platform for local artisans, textile producers, designers, and cultural entrepreneurs. It enables them to showcase their craft, gain market visibility, and connect with broader industry networks.

“Past editions of the exhibition have drawn remarkable turnouts and garnered substantial media attention, reinforcing the growing importance of the creative sector in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“This year’s exhibition promises a dynamic blend of established brands and emerging designers who embody innovation, cultural pride, and export potential.”

According to Ecobank, this year’s exhibition will feature over 120 vendors showcasing a wide range of Adire designs, fashion items, and lifestyle products. The event is expected to draw in a diverse audience, including fashion enthusiasts, cultural professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs, and shoppers from across Nigeria and beyond.