Ebonyi Violence: One killed, ex-council boss escapes assassination, four injured in Edda attack

…Homes, properties destroyed in renewed political violence

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — One person has been confirmed dead, four others injured, and valuable properties destroyed in a violent attack by suspected political thugs in Ekoli Edda, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Among those targeted in the attack was the former Chairman of the local government and ex-member of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, who narrowly escaped death when his convoy came under gunfire from the assailants.

The latest violence is believed to be linked to a long-running power tussle between rival political groups in the area, a crisis that has already claimed multiple lives and left properties worth billions destroyed over the years.

Eyewitnesses said about 14 armed thugs stormed the community and opened fire on Chima’s convoy while he was returning from an inspection of a burnt house belonging to Ama Okoro Ibiam, a businessman based in Port Harcourt.

One of the victims, Chima Oko Obasi, said the former council boss was targeted during the visit to Mgborokuma, adding that three others were seriously injured in the ambush.

According to Obasi, the unrest began earlier in the day, around 10:00 am on June 1, during the conveyance of the corpse of Okoro Obasi of Ndibom village to the mortuary. He alleged that the deceased’s children and relatives were attacked with machetes, leaving them with severe injuries.

Another eyewitness, Nnachi Ndem, lamented the persistent attacks and warned that unless the government intervenes swiftly, the community may be forced to resort to self-defense.

“Our people are not happy and we are waiting to see how the government will handle this sad incident,” Ndem said. “We’ve endured these attacks for long, especially after our members were granted amnesty by Governor Francis Nwifuru. We may have no choice but to rise up if the threats persist.”

Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, while confirming the attack, said the man killed was his uncle, Mr. Okoro Obasi, who died from internal injuries after being attacked by a gang known locally as the Catcham Boys.

“His only offence was that his son participated in the state’s amnesty programme and that he was related to me,” Chima said.

Chima said he had rushed to the village from Abakaliki to calm tensions following the death and destruction. However, after depositing the corpse at the morgue, he came under attack while inspecting the damaged properties.

“They opened fire on us and shattered the windows of my Prado jeep. Three people — Chinoyerem Ikwor, Uka Anya Egwu, and Udu Uche — were injured by bullets and are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” he added.

He urged the state government and security agencies to take urgent steps to arrest the attackers, warning that the patience of the people is wearing thin.

“The people behind this unrest are less than 20 individuals. If the community decides to defend itself, they’ll still be tagged violent. My people have endured a lot since the amnesty, but there’s a limit. The government must act now,” Chima warned.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident but denied knowledge of any deaths or gunfire. He said the Commissioner of Police had deployed officers to the area to contain the violence and prevent further escalation.

The situation in Ekoli Edda remains tense as residents await further action from the state government and security agencies.