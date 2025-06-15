Ebonyi police arrest armed robber, recover pistol, live cartridge

By Jeff Agbodo

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested one Chibuzor Nworie for armed robbery and recovered a locally-made single-barrel pistol with a live cartridge in his possession.

The operatives of the command attached to the Central Police Station in the early hours of today arrested Nworie at Onuebonyi Junction Abakaliki city, who was involved in an armed robbery.

The Police Public Relations Officer SP Joshua Ukandu said that the suspect was apprehended after the command received a distress call regarding a gang of thieves operating in the area.

“Following the pledge of the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, FDC, not to give criminals breathing space in Ebonyi State, operatives of the command attached to the Central Police Station in the early hours of today arrested one Chibuzor Nworie at Onuebonyi Junction, who was involved in an armed robbery.

“The suspect was apprehended after the command received a distress call regarding a gang of thieves operating in the area. Upon the arrival of the police officers, the suspects attempted to flee.

“The operatives pursued them and successfully arrested Nworie while the others escaped. A search revealed a locally-made single-barrel pistol with a live cartridge in his possession.

“The operatives are on the trail of the fleeing suspects while the suspect in custody will be arraigned upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“CP Uche-Anya reaffirms the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property. She urges residents of Ebonyi State to report any suspicious activities in their area to the nearest police station or to contact the command control room in case of emergency,” Ukandu stated.

Vanguard News