Ebonyi community parades man naked in Market over alleged witchcraft killings

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Tension gripped the Otereufie community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as residents allegedly stripped and paraded a man naked in a local market over allegations of witchcraft and involvement in the deaths of two villagers.

Eyewitnesses and community members claimed the unnamed man was behind the mysterious deaths of Joe Nwofoke and Victor Nwogbaga, both reportedly from the same community. Villagers alleged the suspect used witchcraft and “evil manipulations” to cause the deaths and that he was caught while attempting to carry out another “deadly mission.”

According to sources, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crimes before being publicly paraded, although this claim remains unverified.

Following the incident, the villagers reportedly took the man away, but his current whereabouts remain unknown. It is unclear whether he was handed over to the police or subjected to further vigilante action.

Reacting to the development, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the police had not been officially informed of the incident. He assured that the matter would be investigated once details are confirmed with the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area.

Ukandu condemned the act of jungle justice and warned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

“No individual has the right to parade or punish an accused person without due process. Allegations, no matter how serious, must be investigated and prosecuted through legal means. Anyone found culpable in this act of jungle justice will be prosecuted,” he stated.

The police have urged members of the public with credible information regarding the incident to come forward as investigations begin.