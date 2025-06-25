Ebonyi Assembly orders closure of illegal quarry sites, summons operators

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has ordered the immediate closure of all illegal quarry mining sites operating within the state until they comply with established mining and safety regulations.

This directive was issued during an oversight visit by the House Committee on Solid Mineral Development to quarry sites in Ezza Inyimagu, located in Izzi Local Government Area.

The Committee also summoned the operators of the illegal quarry companies in the area to appear before it on Thursday, 26th June 2025, to explain their activities.

Committee Chairman, Hon. Ifeanyi Nwakpu, expressed concern that several companies were operating without proper registration, signage, or safety measures, and were allegedly engaging underage children from neighboring communities in hazardous work environments.

Hon. Nwakpu criticized the companies for undermining the efforts of Governor Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru, who has prioritized education in the state and invested significantly to ensure that every child in Ebonyi receives quality education.

“The use of school-age children in unsafe conditions is unacceptable and a direct affront to the state government’s commitment to education and child welfare,” he stated.

As a result, the committee ordered the immediate suspension of all operations by the illegal quarry companies until full compliance with state mining and safety laws is ensured.

However, the Committee commended China Geo Engineering Company (CGC), also operating in Ezza Inyimagu, for its full compliance with safety standards. Workers at the site were observed using proper protective equipment and operating within legal guidelines.

Hon. Nwakpu, who also represents Ikwo North Constituency, praised CGC for upholding best practices and urged other quarry companies in the state to emulate their example.

Also speaking, Hon. Friday Ogbuewu, a member of the Committee representing Ezza South Constituency, said the oversight function was part of the Committee’s responsibility to safeguard the interests of the government, host communities, and businesses, while ensuring a conducive environment for operations.

Responding, Mr. Titus Dominic, Manager of CGC, affirmed the company’s adherence to all relevant laws, including the payment of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and fulfillment of corporate social responsibilities.

The Committee reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all mining activities in Ebonyi State are conducted in line with legal and environmental standards.