East-West Road: Lawmaker warns of economic disruption

….Urges Tinubu to enforce the original design in Ogoni

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dumnamene Deekor (Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Rivers State), has raised a red flag over alleged alterations to the original design of the East-West Road project, warning that any deviation—especially through Ogoniland—could lead to economic bottlenecks and nullify the intention behind the massive federal investment.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday at the National Assembly, Deekor called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately direct the Federal Ministry of Works to return to the approved design, which includes critical infrastructure such as three major flyovers.

“The East-West Road is not merely a road; it is the lifeline of the South-South,” Deekor declared. “If we do not construct it properly—especially the Ogoni stretch—we risk worsening congestion and choking off access to vital economic zones.”

The lawmaker expressed serious concern over reports that the Ministry of Works may have excluded key structural components from the project, including flyovers at Onne Trailer Park, Refinery Junction, and Agbajo Junction in Eleme. These intersections had already undergone piling, signaling preparatory work for overpasses that he believes are now being ignored.

“A 15-kilometre stretch that connects the Ocean Terminal, Free Trade Zone, Notore Fertilizer, and countless businesses cannot be reduced to a standard road project. If we bypass the original design, we invite chaos and sabotage Mr. President’s vision,” Deekor warned.

He described the road as the second busiest haulage route in Nigeria after the Apapa corridor in Lagos, and one that connects not just seven local government areas in Rivers, but also extends into Akwa Ibom and Cross River states—making its full completion a matter of national economic interest.

Deekor also took a swipe at the Minister of Works, who had recently described stakeholders from Ogoni as “faceless” critics.

“I’m here, and I have a face. I speak for my people,” he stated. “The evidence is visible—no project is complete when you return to lay asphalt days after claiming it’s done.”

On a more positive note, the federal lawmaker commended President Tinubu for honouring the late Ogoni rights activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and other environmental justice champions during the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations. He said the gesture had rekindled hope for healing in Ogoniland.

In a further show of appreciation, Deekor lauded the President for signing the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, into law.

“This university will not only serve as a hub for academic excellence but also spark a wave of economic growth, skill development, and innovation across the Niger Delta,” he said.

He, however, urged the President to go a step further by officially recognising the “Ogoni Four”—other slain activists whose names remain absent in Nigeria’s formal records of reconciliation—as part of efforts to foster genuine peace in the region.

“True peace will come when justice is comprehensive. If these injustices are redressed, I believe Ogoniland will witness a new dawn of unity and progress,” Deekor concluded.