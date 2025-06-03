‘Ear bitten, crown removed’ – Protest rocks Ondo over attack on monarch by community leader

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Protest has rocked the oil-rich Ilaje council area of Ondo state, following the attack of a traditional ruler, the Olu of lgbokoda, Oba Odidiomo Afolabi Oladimeji, by a community leader over the sitting arrangements at a state government function.

Irate youths, traditionalist and aged women marched through lgbokoda town, half naked, to protest the humiliation of the monarch.

Sources said that the monarch’s ear was reportedly bitten by the community leader,r and his crown forcefully removed.

The protesters lamented that the community leader committed sacrilege and vowed to place curses on him.

Eyewitness account said that the traditional ruler was beaten up by the community leader when he asked him to vacate the front row reserved for traditional rulers by the governor’s protocol.

According to him, ” This led to a confrontation between the monarch and the community leader who rained curses on the monarch and attacked him.

” The refusal of the community leader to leave the seat angered Oba Afolabi, who insisted, and this sparked a physical fight between the duo.

He said, during the scuffle, the monarch reportedly sustained injuries.

” It took the intervention of other monarchs and community leaders to stop the fight. The monarch was immediately rushed to a hospital in the area.

” As the Chief host of the event, he did not attend the event because of the attack.

“The incident which occurred before the flag-off of the road by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has thrown the community into pandemonium as protest enveloped the coastal community over the incident.

Meanwhile, the assaulted monarch could not be reached for comments.

But one of his aides, who spoke with newsmen in confidence, said that “the monarch only asked him to vacate the front row and not to block traditional rulers’ view, but the man was irked by the development and started insulting the monarch.

He explained that the monarch, as the Chief host, was polite enough towards the community leader who refuses to leave the seat just to embarrass the monarch.

“The man pounced on Oba Afolabi, removed his crown, the beads, and while they were struggling, he bit the ear of the monarch and was rushed to the hospital with blood all over his body.

He added that ” the who’s who in the state have been calling Oba Odidiomo Afolabi to beg him and appeal to him to forgive the man. Politicians, traditional rulers and government officials have been bombarding Oba Afolabi with calls.