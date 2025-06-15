Dubai 2025: Awosika deepens intra-Africa, diaspora trade

By Olayinka Ajayi

In its bid to deepen intra-Africa, diaspora trade and build a long-term pipeline for economic and cultural exchange, the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy (IALA) has concluded plans to unveil its African Marketplace in Dubai 2025.

In a statement, the season Banker and Founder of IALA, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, noted that the platform would aggregate the finest export-ready small and medium enterprises (SMEs), brands, and products from Africa and the Caribbean, spanning fashion, agribusiness, tech, textiles, and creative arts across multiple sectors — and connect them to the world.

The event scheduled to be held from November 12 to November 15, 2025, in Dubai is a global stage designed to unlock opportunity, deepen intra-Africa and diaspora trade, and build a long-term pipeline for economic and cultural exchange.

She said, “African Marketplace Dubai is our opportunity to introduce the best of our continent and the Caribbean to the world in a powerful way. This isn’t just about products on display; it’s about shifting perception, opening doors, and showing that our excellence belongs at the centre of global conversations. Dubai gives us a global stage that’s both strategic and symbolic — a place where over 200 nationalities live, trade, and influence.

“The event is expected to feature over 250 exhibitors and attract thousands of visitors, creating unmatched opportunities for brand exposure, deal flow, and cultural diplomacy.”