DSS should release Ogoni Youth Federation president from custody – Group

The Ogoni Youth Federation has appealed to the Department of State Services (DSS) to release its President-General, Legborsi Yamaabana, from custody or arraign him without further delay.

The group’s Vice President, Bonabo Saviour, made the appeal at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Saviour said that Yamaabana had been in DSS detention since April 11 over false allegations, without arraignment.

According to him, the DSS had repeatedly obtained remand orders that have expired without arraigning Yamaabana.

He said that the repeated pattern of remand obtained by the DSS from court amounted to an abuse.

He cited multiple and overlapping remand orders that violated the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Saviour further argued that the DSS’s actions were unlawful and contrary to the constitutional right to personal liberty, fair hearing, and human dignity.

“We are calling on the DSS to immediately release Yamaabana or charge him to court, and allow him access to medication, his legal team, and family while investigations continue.

“We also seek support from lovers of justice, civil society organisations, legal professionals, and the media to raise their voices against arbitrary detention and abuse of power,” he said.

In a remark, the President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NAICOP), Raymond Nwibani, also appealed to DSS to grant Yamaabana fair trial in a competent court of law.

Nwibani expressed deep concern over Yamabana’s prolonged detention without trial.

“As a youth body, we are saying that people should not be detained unlawfully, and we are not saying he should be released because he is above the law.

“We are saying that as an accused, he should be given fair hearing to speak or address the situation,” he said.

Nwibani emphasised the importance of justice and due process, adding that Yamaabana should be allowed his right to freedom, pending the outcome of investigations.

“If the process of investigation is ongoing, then he should be granted his right to freedom, pending when he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

The NAICOP boss appealed to leaders of Rivers, Niger Delta, and Nigeria to consider the plea of Ogoni youths and ensure that justice was served.

Also, a Legal practitioner and member of NAICOP, Mr Faith Kpabep, while acknowledging that “no one is above the law”, emphasised the need for due process and diligent prosecution.

According to Kpabep, the group has no interest in obstructing justice, nor stopping prosecution, but it should be done professionally.

“DSS has reportedly obtained three remand orders, each expiring without arraignment, so this is sparking concerns about the investigation progress.

“We will escalate the matter by writing to the President, Inspector General of Police, and other security agencies, if necessary,” he said.

He said that Yamaabana’s detention had lasted six weeks, with multiple remand orders.

He wondered how many more weeks of remand that were needed for investigation.

“We are concerned about due process of our rule of law.

“We seek a fair trial and proper prosecution.

“We also call for professionalism in the investigation,” Kpabep said.