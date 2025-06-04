DSS, military eliminate 45 bandits loyal to Dogo Gide in Niger State

By Soni Daniel

Abuja: In a daring and surprise raid, tactical teams of the Department of State Services (DSS) with back up from the Nigerian military, have eliminated no fewer than 45 bandits around Kuchi town, Munya LGA, Niger State.

The operation, which was carried out in a stealth manner, marks yet another victory in the sustained offensives against bandits in Niger State, particularly those loyal to Dogo Gide.

Security sources revealed that the DSS had followed the trail of the bandits with clear precision and prevented an invasion on the villages to orchestrate massive attacks, planned by kingpin Dogo Gide and other bandits loyal to him.

According to the security source, intelligence diligently acquired from the agency’s renewed covert efforts revealed that the terrorists who were from Bilbis forest, Maru LGA of Zamfara State and some parts of Kaduna State were invited by Gide to attack villages in the Kuchi area.

The top source said, “In the early hours of Monday, 2nd June 2025, bandits from Kaduna and Zamfara states, numbering about 100, and armed with sophisticated weapons, advanced towards Kuchi town in Munya LGA to launch a sporadic attack on the communities.

“But operatives launched a surprise attack and waylaid the bandits in the outskirts of Kuchi town before they could start a fight.

“The operatives also engaged the fleeing dissidents in a gun duel, leading to the elimination of many of the bandits and infliction of serious injury to many others and the recovery of several motorcycles and ammunition.

“However, five of the DSS operatives sustained severe injuries and are currently hospitalised, according to the source.

“This ambush, which is part of a sustained offensive against the bandits, followed the earlier decimation of over 50 bandits, has dealt a heavy blow on Dogo Gide, who in the past months has been losing huge territories to the superior firepower and covert disruptions by operatives deployed to these troubled spots.

” I can tell you that serious heat has now been turned on the malevolent elements and we hope such pressure will be sustained. We pray that these efforts, by the SSS that appear quite new and aimed at saving our communities from the bandits, will continue,” the security source told our correspondent but declined to elaborate on details.

This success, which comes just after the dislodgement of hundreds of bandits by operatives of the agency in the same LGA, is said to have brought some relief to the local communities.