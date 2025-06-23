Dry-leased aircraft to boost domestic airlines’ fleet soon – Airline operators

By Dickson Omobola

Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, has revealed that the country’s carriers will receive dry-leased aircraft in the coming weeks, saying this will enable them to grow their fleet size and enhance operations.

Two weeks ago, AON lamented that despite Nigeria’s removal from the Aviation Working Group, AWG, compliance index watchlist, the global scarcity of aircraft was an obstacle preventing domestic airlines from accessing dry-leased aircraft at a budget-friendly price.

Spokesperson for the AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, told newsmen in Lagos: “We know that there are a lot of lessors happy to do business with Nigeria, but the aircraft they are expecting to come back to their inventory is still being held on.

“So, this is what we are going through. As a matter of fact, you will find legacy operators who ordinarily would not operate aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, ACMI, even struggling with us with ACMI. So, this has made the cost of everything very high.”

Meanwhile, the group’s Vice President, Allen Onyeama, in a statement, commended the Federal Government for seeking ways to address the capacity challenges faced by local airlines.

The statement reads: “Love him or hate him, believe it or not, Festus Keyamo is absolutely God-sent to Nigeria’s aviation industry. President Bola Tinubu is a genius when selecting the right persons for strategic positions of immense national importance. The appointment of Keyamo is one made right.

“The Minister has demonstrated uncommon political will and deep understanding of the industry’s challenges. Through targeted interventions and reforms, he has not only defended the interests of local carriers but also elevated Nigeria’s profile on the global aviation scene.

“He has repositioned Nigeria’s aviation and Nigeria positively on the global scene. In the coming weeks, Nigerian airlines will begin receiving the all-important dry-leased aircraft, a landmark development that will empower operators to grow their fleets with greater ease and affordability.

“We commend the Federal Government for seeking ways to address the capacity challenges faced by local airlines, rather than demonising them for lack of capacity, an ugly trend that marred the past. This new direction reflects true leadership and patriotic pragmatism.”