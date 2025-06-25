Drug Trafficking: NDLEA intensifies crackdown at Port Harcourt International Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intensified its crackdown at the Port Harcourt International Airport in its bid to ensure a drug-free society.



Mr Nathaniel Negedu, NDLEA Commander, Port Harcourt International Airport, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.



He stated that the agency had intensified efforts to ensure that the airport route was currently impassable for illicit drug dealers.



Negedu said that the efforts resulted from the agency’s prioritisation of robust training and retraining of personnel, equipment upgrades and interagency collaborations.



According to him, since my resumption of duty at the airport in 2023, we have ensured that our officers continuously improve on operational models, yieldingd positive results.



“To drug traffickers and barons who feel this airport is safe for them to unleash their evil merchandise, they have met their waterloo because we are always ready to intercept and arrest culprits.



”We have so far made several arrests; some have been prosecuted and serving jail terms while others are awaiting trials,’’ he said.



Negedu recalled the recent arrest of a suspected 44-year-old drug dealer, Mr Christian Ezemokwe, who, he said, was caught with 53 wraps of 1.172 kilograms of cocaine while being booked for Qatar Air en route to Iran.



He explained that the suspect was caught during a routine passenger check by the officers, adding, ‘’The suspect is still in our custody.’’



He attributed the success to the efforts of the leadership of Brig-General Buba Marwa (Rtd), who, he said, was passionate about the agency’s goal.



Negedu, however, said that the command had carried out a drug sensitisation programme in alairport community l nooks and cranni, includinging schools, worship centres and public places, on the dangers of substance abuse.



The commander described substance abuse as an oxygen for organised crime like rape, cultism, kidnapping, robbery, terrorism and banditry.



According to him, June 26 is Drug Awareness Day with the theme, ”The Evidence is Clear, Invest in Prevention, Break the Circle, Stop Organised Crime.”



He said that the awareness day was aimed at addressing drug anomalies.



Speaking to NAN, Ezemokwe, who was recently apprehended at the airport, claimed that he was introduced to the illicit drug trade two years ago and blamed his action on the country’s economic situation.



The suspect, a father of three children from Aguata local government area, Anambara, who was formerly trading on second-hand television sets, said that life later became unbearable for him and his family.



He confessed that he only successfully trafficked drugs twice before he was eventually caught on his third trip to Iran via Port Harcourt airport.



He agreed to have in his possession 53 wraps of 1.172kg of cocaine at the Port Harcourt International Airport, where he was to travel on Qatar Air.



“Iran was my supposed destination, but I was nabbed at Port Harcourt airport by the NDLEA.

“I regret my actions; this is risky and a crime against my country (Nigeria) and her dignity,” he said.

