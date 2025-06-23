Don’t tamper with our leadership list, Action Alliance warns INEC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Action Alliance (AA) has issued a stern warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging it not to alter the list of its 36 state chairmen and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) leadership as well as members of its National Executive Committee (NEC) currently published on the Commission’s official website.

The warning, delivered in a statement over the weekend and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Vernimbe James, followed what the party described as credible intelligence suggesting that some sacked members of the party were allegedly lobbying INEC to alter the existing list submitted by the authentic National Chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze.

AA vowed to resist any such attempt, warning that any move to change the leadership list would be a violation of multiple court rulings and could attract contempt proceedings against INEC officials.

The party reminded the electoral body of three separate Court of Appeal judgments in favour of Chief Udeze, affirming him as the legitimate national chairman of the Action Alliance.

“We are aware that a group of sacked members led by Rufai Omoaje are mounting pressure on INEC to tamper with the list of the party’s state leadership in direct violation of multiple court judgments affirming Chief Udeze’s leadership,” the statement read.

According to the AA, the legal victories include: Adekunle Rufai Omoaje & 2 ORS vs Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu & 3 ORS (CA/ABJ/CV/955/2022) – Judgment delivered on January 26, 2024.

Hon. Federick Igwiwiyisi vs Osaro Uwaifo & 2 ORS (CA/ABJ/CV/869/2024) – Judgment delivered on September 6, 2024, with an appeal dismissed by the Supreme Court on February 26, 2025, in SC/CV/922/2024.

Action Alliance & 3 ORS vs INEC & 3 ORS (CA/ABJ/CV/1163/2024) – Judgment delivered on November 13, 2024.

The party emphasized that the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the Court of Appeal judgments have been made public and conclusively resolved the party’s leadership dispute in favour of Chief Udeze.

AA further accused some individuals of seeking to undermine these appellate rulings by securing a conflicting decision from the Federal High Court in Osogbo—a move the party described as legally untenable.

“It is elementary law that a Federal High Court cannot overturn a decision of the Court of Appeal. The ruling from the Osogbo court holds no weight when there are higher court decisions already in place,” the party asserted.

The party disclosed that it had already filed motions to set aside the Federal High Court ruling and for a stay of execution, while also formally notifying INEC not to act on that judgment in violation of the judicial hierarchy.

The statement concluded by recalling that the AA held its National Convention on February 22, 2025, where Chief Udeze’s leadership was reaffirmed for a fixed term in office. The convention, the party noted, was duly monitored by INEC, and the commission’s monitoring report is also available as a Certified True Copy.

The Action Alliance urged INEC to maintain its neutrality and respect the rule of law by upholding the leadership structure validated by the courts and monitored by its officials.