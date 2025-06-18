Don’t return schools to churches – Edo Muslim professionals tell Gov Okpebholo

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) in Edo on Wednesday appealed to Governor Okpebholo to rescind his decision to return schools to Christian missionaries in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor recently approved the return of some public schools to their original missionary owners across the state.

In a statement by its chairman, Alhaji Madu Mammadi, the group commended the governor’s leadership but urged him to reconsider the decision in the public interest.

“We write on behalf of our members to appreciate your good work since assuming office as Governor of Edo State on November 12 last year.

“We have been firmly behind your programmes and policies so far, especially in mobilising support from the Muslim community for the implementation of your SHINE Agenda.

“We proudly say a new Edo has risen through your leadership,” he said.

However, Mammadi expressed concern that returning schools to churches could deepen religious divisions among the Edo people and damage the peaceful coexistence among different faiths in the state.

He warned that such action might create avoidable religious tensions and potential security challenges that could be difficult to contain or reverse once they were set in motion.

He emphasised that transferring ownership of public schools to churches could endanger about 40 per cent of the state’s Muslim population.

“This move could intensify religious tensions in Edo, something that no one may be able to fully control if the consequences spiral out of hand.”

“Although Christian missionaries initiated some of these schools, others originated from Muslim initiatives, such as the Muslim secondary school previously located near Central Park.

“It is also important to note that these lands were donated by local communities, many of whom are predominantly Muslim and supported public education development for all.

“Additionally, most original church structures have been replaced with buildings funded by taxpayers, both Christians and Muslims.

“Further underscoring the shared ownership of these educational institutions,” he said.

He explained that the policy would make quality education less accessible to children in Edo, especially those from Muslim backgrounds who may feel excluded or marginalised.

“We, therefore, appeal to your excellency to reconsider this policy decision.

“We are open to participating in stakeholder engagements or public hearings if necessary, sir,” he said.