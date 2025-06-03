Don’t gang up against Alaafin – Oluwo warns Oyomesi, chiefs

As Alafin calls for unity

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

IWO – The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has cautioned Oyo chiefs, especially the Oyomesi, not to be involved in any plot against the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to avert wrath on themselves.

The monarch issued the warning while receiving the Alaafin at his palace in Iwo on Tuesday, with some district heads and chiefs from Oyo State.

According to Oluwo, Anyone who disrespects the king will end in ruin. Alaafin has emerged in Oyo, he must be accepted by all. Anyone who is forming a conspiracy against the king or waging war against Oba Akeem Owoade should start checking his or her wealth, health and life, because they will be deteriorating; it has happened in Iwo before, I can tell you this for a fact.

“Any Oyomesi that is against the king or fails to support the king will perish, no matter how powerful they are. You (Alaafin) can remove such Oyomesi. You should give them a one-week ultimatum, since the king emerges, anyone who is not satisfied should go to court, do you know when the court will answer you? This is my tenth year on the throne while the case is still in court.

“We must cooperate with the kings, we must not conspire against any king, those who are doing so will not end well. Any king who is paying media to destroy their fellow king should stop and desist from such forthwith.”

While speaking, the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade, called for unity among traditional institutions in Yoruba land for the progress of the Yoruba nation.