Don’t gang up against Alaafin, Oluwo tells Oyomesi, chiefs

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, Oluwo of Iwoland

By Shina Abubakar

THE Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, yesterday, cautioned the Oyomesi not to be involved in any plot against the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade to avert wrath on themselves.

The monarch issued the warning while receiving the Alaafin at his palace in Iwo, Osun State.

The Oluwo said: “Anyone who disrespects the king will end in ruins. The Alaafin has emerged in Oyo, he must be accepted by all. Anyone who is conspiring against the king or waging war against Oba Akeem Owoade should start checking his or her wealth, health and life because they will be deteriorating, it has happened in Iwo before, I can tell you this for a fact.

“Any Oyomesi that is against the king or fails to support the king will perish, no matter how powerful they are. You (Alaafin) can remove such Oyomesi.

“We must cooperate with the kings, we must not conspire against any king. Those who are doing so will not end well. Any king who is paying the media to destroy their fellow king should stop and desist from such forthwith.”

In his speech, Alaafin Owoade called for unity among traditional institutions in Yoruba land for the progress of the race.