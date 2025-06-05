Don’t approve coastal islands without FG’s consent, Tinubu warns governors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Lagos State and other subnational governments to stop granting planning approvals for unauthorised coastal islands and developments without federal government consent.

He warned that all approvals given on existing road setbacks without collaboration with the Federal Government will be revoked, emphasizing the need for coordinated planning to protect key infrastructure.

Speaking on Thursday at the official commissioning of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road, Tinubu called on governors to work together with the Surveyor-General of the Federation and Ministry of Works before granting approvals for coastal developments.



“No more planning approvals for those unapproved islands being created illegally,” he stated firmly.

Tinubu described illegal island creation and unregulated land reclamation as threats to long-term infrastructure planning and national development goals.

“This legacy project must be protected,” he said, urging the procurement of stable setbacks for future expansion and improved road infrastructure.

Earlier, the president praised the Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road, a project he initiated as Lagos State governor, as a key infrastructure that will boost logistics efficiency and economic returns.



He also lauded business magnate Aliko Dangote for his significant investments in the region, particularly the Dangote Refinery, describing it as a “massive investment” that reflects confidence in Nigeria’s future.