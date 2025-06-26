Don’t allow religion to obliterate our culture – Oyeweso warns

Says culture is the basis for all religions

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A renowned Professor of History, Professor Siyan Oyeweso has warned leaders of institutions across Nigeria not to allow religion to destroy culture and tradition.

He added that culture is the basis of all religions, saying it is imperative for everyone from any religion to ensure the preservation of culture.

Oyeweso, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, spoke at the Fountain University’s maiden edition of Siyan Oyeweso Cultural held at the university campus in Osogbo, on Wednesday, said he has documented the history of Islam in Yoruba land more than any Islamic scholar.

According to him, preserving Yoruba culture and other African cultures is the quickest way to preserve the languages.

“The leadership of our institutions should preserve Yoruba culture and language, a language dies when the last speaker died.

“In the past, the expository of Yoruba language like the works of D. O. Faguwa, J. F. Odunjo, Aromolaran Adebisi taught values, morals, culture but those values are no longer there for use, you find people engaged in kidnapping, killings, drug and other brigandage. We must go back to family values, our parents must respect value of hard work, many of them support Yahoo and all sorts of criminality by their children. We must ensure preservation of values and languages.

“Anybody from any religious should preserve Yoruba culture because it is the basis of all other religions.

“The history of Islam is already preserved, there is no place in Yoruba land today, when you see the palace of the king, you will see market and mosques located around each other. The Ile-Ife central mosque was established in 1903. The monarchy in Yoruba land has already preserved the institution of Islam”.

Earlier in welcome remark, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Ramota Kareem, said the Siyan Oyeweso Cultural Day is a deliberate attempt to preserve culture, hence, the theme; Preserving Heritage, Celebrating Identity: The Interplay of Islam and Culture in our Shared Tradition’.

She said the school will continue to promote culture and identify it importance, saying, “in religious we have the place of culture. I want to urge academia to always remember the culture of the people is an important means of identification. It is also important to recognize the culture of the community hosting the institution”.