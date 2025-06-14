‘Dokita Musa’ to premiere at “Dance with Films”, Los Angeles

By Ayo Onikoyi

Dokita Musa, a powerful new Nigerian feature film that explores neurodiversity, childhood dreams, and the triumph of the human spirit, is set to make its world premiere on Thursday, June 27, 2025, at the Dance With Films Festival in Hollywood, California at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Produced by Felix Olojede and written/directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lanre Obisesan, Dokita Musa tells the emotionally gripping story of a 12-year-old boy living with autism and a stutter, who aspires to become a doctor against all odds. Set in the scenic village of Akanran, Oyo State, Nigeria, the film touches on themes of family, identity, and socio-economic barriers, offering a rare and tender look into the inner world of a young boy striving to be understood.

The film features a stellar cast including Muiz Olayiwola, Muyiwa Ademola, Tina Mba, Peju Wahab, and Kayode Akindina, whose performances bring authenticity and depth to the film’s layered narrative.

“This story is incredibly close to our hearts,” said producer Felix Olojede of 14011 Motion Picture Limited. “We wanted to shine a light on the experiences of neurodivergent children in African communities while celebrating their strength and brilliance. Premiering at Dance With Films in LA is a dream come true.”

Dokita Musa is a film rooted in African storytelling but carries a universal message of hope, inclusion, and determination.