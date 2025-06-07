Dogara great asset to Tinubu- Mai Tikau

Dogara

..Commends Tinubu for appointing Hon Dogara to chair NCGC

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

His Royal Highness, the Mai (Emir) of Tikau in Yobe state, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammadu Ibn Grema, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara as Chairman of the newly established National Credit Guarantee Company Limited.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Sarki, Galadiman Tikau, the monarch who is a first class emir and highly revered expressed his gratitude to the President for considering Hon Dogara to chair the all-important institution.

The monarch maintained that the former speaker is a great asset to the President as he will deploy his wealth of experience as a legislator, lawyer and leader to help advance the goal of the newly created company.

This appointment is a strong avowal of Rt. Hon. Dogara’s exemplary public service, steadfast commitment to democratic principles and an untainted track record in governance and legislative excellence.

We express our sincere appreciation to Mr. President for the confidence and trust reposed in Rt. Hon. Dogara who hold the highly traditional title of Jarman Tikau.

“This decision not only echoes President Tinubu’s astute leadership but also accentuates his strategic effort on consolidation national institutions through the appointment of capable hands like Hon Dogara.

“We wish His Excellency Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara the best in the discharge of this onerous task”. He said.