‘Disunity in Benue APC fueling our security challenges’ – Gov Alia alleges

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has blamed internal divisions within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for compounding the security and governance challenges facing the state.

Speaking on Focus Nigeria, a programme aired on African Independent Television (AIT) on Tuesday, Alia said the disunity among key APC stakeholders has hindered efforts to tackle the worsening violence and insecurity across Benue.

“There is another layer to the challenges we have in the state here. The non-cooperation of some so-called major stakeholders, the disunity and disharmony within the ruling APC camp in the state, is quite unfortunate,” the governor said.

“There are some people who have been disgruntled and are yet to get back into the fold.”

Alia revealed that President Bola Tinubu has personally urged the party’s leaders in Benue to put aside their differences and work together in the interest of peace and development.

The governor’s remarks come amid escalating attacks in parts of the state, which he said are being carried out by terrorists and bandits using guerrilla-style tactics.

“We’re talking about the bandits and the terrorists who have come to a very mystifying frame of guerrilla warfare. They come, hit, and go back. So we cannot identify them,” he said.

He added that with the help of the federal government, particularly in intelligence gathering, the state is making headway in tracking down the attackers.

“With the federal government’s continued support now through intelligence finding and searching, I think we are going to do even some more,” he said. “We will identify those people, apprehend them, and create a new narrative for our three local governments and, in fact, the state.”

