‘Disgusting abomination’ – Elon Musk blasts federal spending under Trump

Musk

Elon Musk has criticised a major tax and spending bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives last month, includes trillions in tax breaks, boosts defence spending, and authorises a significant increase in government borrowing. Analysts estimate it will add about $600 billion to the federal deficit in the next fiscal year.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk posted on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk’s comments came just one day before he stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position he held for four months. His departure attracted attention due to his previously close ties with Trump.

A retweet from the X CEO account pushed back against claims of a falling out between the two, stating that Musk’s exit was due to his status as a Special Government Employee, limited to 130 days of service.

“In the coming days, legacy media will try to convince you that President Trump and Elon Musk are no longer friends and that’s why Musk left,” the post read. “What they won’t tell you is that Elon was a Special Government Employee, limited to 130 days of service and that term ends tomorrow.”

Speaking out before his resignation, Musk voiced disappointment with the bill, saying it increases the deficit and undermines the DOGE team’s efforts.

“I think a bill can be big, or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both, in my personal opinion,” he said.