Direct flights from Abuja to London Heathrow begin Oct 26  – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, says Air Peace will begin direct flights to London Heathrow Airport from Abuja on Oct. 26.

Keyamo made this known in Abuja on Sunday in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood.

According to him, the landmark achievement follows sustained diplomatic efforts by the Federal Government to enforce reciprocity in international air travel agreements.

The minister said that the breakthrough was the result of a strongly worded letter from the ministry dated Aug. 1, 2024, to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Rt. Hon. Louise Haigh.

In the correspondence, Keyamo demanded the immediate allocation of landing slots at Heathrow for Air Peace or risk reciprocal action.

The reciprocal action, he said, included a potential review of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic’s access to Lagos and Abuja airports.

He reiterated that Nigeria was only asserting its rights under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between both nations which guarantees reciprocal access and fair treatment for designated flag carriers.

He said after months of negotiations and firm diplomatic engagement, the UK authorities acceded to Nigeria’s demand, granting Air Peace the long-awaited Heathrow slot.

“This is not just a win for Air Peace, but a significant diplomatic milestone for Nigeria.

“It sends a clear message that we are serious about enforcing the terms of our bilateral agreements and protecting the commercial interests of our indigenous carriers,” the minister said.

Keyamo further emphasised that the move aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda which places high priority on creating an enabling environment for Nigerian businesses to thrive globally.

He said that Air Peace had earlier launched its inaugural direct flight from Lagos to London Gatwick Airport in March 2024, marking its entry into the highly competitive UK aviation market.

According to him, with the move to Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest and most prestigious airports, the airline is expected to significantly expand its international footprint and provide Nigerian travellers with greater convenience and connectivity.

“This development marks a new chapter in Nigeria-UK aviation relations and sets a precedent for stronger enforcement of bilateral agreements to benefit national carriers,” Keyamo added.

Vanguard News