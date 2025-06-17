By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

To fully harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence, AI, Nigeria must prioritise digitisation across sectors, generating a comprehensive dataset to drive innovation.

This is one of the key findings from Microsoft’s new white paper, “AI in Nigeria”, commissioned by Microsoft and conducted by PwC and Lagos Business School (LBS).

The report explores the current state of AI in Nigeria, highlights key opportunities for adoption, and presents recommendations to accelerate its responsible and inclusive integration.

Recall that an earlier report by PwC had shown that AI is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

The whitepaper recommended that to partner with professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, can help raise awareness and understanding of AI among professionals.

It further recommended for the provision of free access to AI courses on online learning platforms can democratise AI education, as well, integrating AI into the school curriculum from an early age can empower students with essential skills and knowledge for the future workforce.

According to the report: “For Nigeria, AI represents more than just a technological shift; it is a strategic opportunity to accelerate inclusive growth, enhance public services, and position the country as a digital leader on the African continent.”

Speaking, Managing Director, Microsoft Nigeria & Ghana, Ola Williams, stated: “Although AI is still an emerging field with early-stage applications in Nigeria, global advancements and the growing recognition of AI’s transformative power have catalysed a shift in mindset across the country. Entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers are now exploring AI to address local needs and drive growth”.

Also, Partner and WMA Consulting Risk Services Leader, PwC Nigeria, Olufemi Osinubi, stated: “Countries are increasingly adopting AI technologies across critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and education. While AI’s benefits are immense, balancing risks and rewards is crucial.”

On her part, Dean and Professor of Information Systems, Lagos Business School, Olayinka David-West, stated: “Our commitment at Lagos Business School is to partner with government and industry not only in defining AI strategies and use cases, but also in building the analytical capabilities, ethical mindsets, and leadership competencies required to sustain Africa’s digital renaissance”.