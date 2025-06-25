Despite opposition, Senate confirms Cross River indigene as RSIEC chairman

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Amid strong opposition and a rowdy session, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey, a nominee from Cross River State, as Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), alongside members of the Commission and other state boards.

Odey’s confirmation followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Emergency Rule in Rivers State, chaired by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central). The Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve the appointments, despite protests from some lawmakers questioning the nomination of a non-indigene to lead RSIEC.

The session turned tense when Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) raised concerns about appointing a non-Rivers indigene to head a commission tasked with conducting sensitive political processes in the state.

Ningi was backed by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), who called the appointment a continuation of a worrying trend of sidelining local voices in critical governance structures.

“Bringing in yet another outsider, especially in a politically sensitive role like RSIEC chairman, breaches ethical considerations and erodes public trust,” Moro said.

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) also condemned the appointment, citing the federal character principle.

“We must carry the people along. There are qualified individuals within Rivers State, and appointing from outside sends the wrong signal,” Ndume argued.

Defense of the Appointment

Defending the nomination, Senate Chief Whip Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) insisted that the appointment was constitutionally valid. Committee Chairman Bamidele also called for calm, arguing that constitutional criteria—not state of origin—should be the basis for appointments.

“Of the seven RSIEC nominees, six are indigenes of Rivers State. Dr. Odey’s inclusion was deliberate—to ensure neutrality and public confidence,” Bamidele explained.

He added that the committee had conducted wide consultations and due diligence before making its recommendations, and there was no petition or security concern raised against any nominee.

Full List of Confirmed Nominees

In addition to RSIEC, the Senate confirmed chairmen and board members for:

Rivers State Civil Service Commission

Chairman: Dr. Barikor Livinus Baribuma

Members: Amb. Lot Peter Egopija, Ms. Maeve Ere-Bestman, Mrs. Joy Obiaju, Mrs. Charity Lloyd Harry

RSIEC

Chairman: Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey

Members: Mr. Lezaasi Lenee Torbira, Prof. Arthur Nwafor, Prof. Godfrey Woke Mbudiogha, Prof. Joyce Akaniwor, Dr. Olive A. Bruce, Prof. Chidi Halliday

Rivers Local Government Civil Service Commission

Chairman: Mr. Israel Amadi

Members: Mr. Linus Nwandem, Christabel George-Didia, Dr. Tonye D. Willie-Pepple, Mr. Richard U. Ewoh, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik (Rtd), Mr. Sammy Apiafi.

Rivers Primary Health Care Management Board: Chairman: Dr. Dawari George and Executive Director: Dr. Chituru Adiele.

Members: Prof. Kaladada Korubp, Dr. Benjamin Osarolaka Osaro, Mrs. Anne Obomanu, Prof. Grace Robinson Bassey, Dr. Mike Alagala, Mr. Sunday Asetubobe

Other confirmed nominees include representatives from various ministries and agencies: Mr. Dagogo Alabo (Ministry of Health), Ms. Carmelita Ekenyi Agborubere (Women’s Affairs), Mr. James Ngochindo Epobari (Ministry of Finance), Mr. Clifford Paul (ALGON), Mr. Luke Usang (Local Government Commission), and Mr. Romeo Osima Isokariari (Ministry of Justice).

One nominee, Victoria Poma Samuel, representing the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, was stood down due to absence during screening.

Despite objections rooted in regional representation and political sensitivity, the Senate emphasized constitutional compliance and due process in confirming the nominees. The move highlights ongoing tensions between legality and perception in the composition of institutions during Rivers State’s political transition.