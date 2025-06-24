Desist from distorting June 12 history ,TYF tells Lamido

Sule Lamido

By Olayinka Ajayi

As reactions continue to trail former governor Sule Lamido’s interview on Arise TV, the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Think Yoruba First ,TYF, has urged former Governor to desist from distorting the history of the June 12 struggle, as his version maligns President Tinubu and the late MKO Abiola’s family.

Lamido, in the interview alleged that President Bola Tinubu supported the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and was not part of the early pro-democracy resistance that followed.

Reacting to Lamido’s interview, TYF’s Publicity Relations Officer, Montero Oluwole, in a statement, described Lamido’s submission as his usual way of playing politics when he is clutching at straws.

According to the statement, “TELL and The News magazines pointed accusing fingers at Lamido and late Tony Anenih during the 90s. President Bola Tinubu’s undeniable heroic acts due to June 12 included leading MKO’s campaigns in Lagos West and delivering his constituency for him.

“After the annulment, unlike Lamido, Tinubu never hid for a single day. As a democrat, he funded protests with well-known activists like Dr. Fredric Fasehun, Femi Falana, and Prof Wole Soyinka. Tinubu’s house was firebombed that same night. YES, Abacha, an ally of Tinubu according to Lamido, bombed his house. Tinubu eventually managed to get travel documents for his exile in the west after a while, thanks to an ally of both himself and MKO, who was in the FBI at the time.

“We will no longer watch those who sold their honor and stabbed MKO Abiola in the back rubbish our heroes who put their lives, family, career, and money on the line for democracy.”