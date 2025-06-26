Demolition: You’re inciting public against my administration – Aiyedatiwa lashes Catholic Bishop

Gov Aiyedatiwa

—- Land where Cenotaph is built belongs to Olowo, returned to him

—- Demolition carried out by Olowo with Govt’s approval

—Traditionalists protest against Akeredolu’s wife for referring to Olowo as “baby Oba”

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has accused the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade of inciting the public against his administration by peddling falsehood over the demolition of the cenotaph erected in honour of the victims killed in the terrorists attack on Catholic Church, in Owo area of the state state.

Recall that the Catholic Church in a statement signed by Bishop Arogundade, had described the government action as sad and unacceptable.

Bishop Arogundade who condemned the demolition, described government action as disrespectful to the memory of those killed during the attack.

The cleric also expressed concern over the government’s silence, over a later seeking clarification on the demolition yielded no response even after 72 hours.

But the state government in its official reaction to the controversy trailing the demolition, took on the clergyman fir been economical with the truth

It also, clarified that the demolition was carried out by the Olowo of Owo Oba Ajibade Ogunoye with the approval of the state government adding that the land has been returned to its rightful owner- the monarch of the town.

The statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure, the state capital,said that the bishop painted “the state government as unresponsive.

It reads ” The attention of the Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has been drawn to a “Circular to the Public” issued by the Catholic Diocese of Ondo regarding the demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo, signed by Bishop Jude Arogundade.

“While it is a known fact that the Office of the Governor does not engage in public spats over issues such as this, it is imperative that we offer a response to correct the misrepresentations in the said statement.

According to the statement ” While Mr. Governor acknowledges the sentiments and concerns of the Catholic Diocese over the demolition of the Memorial Park, it must be clearly stated that the approach of Bishop Arogundade to this issue negates the cordial relationship—with open channels of communication—that Mr. Governor has established with religious leaders in the state since coming into office.

“The letter said to have been written to Mr. Governor, seeking an audience for dialogue on this issue, was submitted by the Church to the Governor’s Office on Monday, June 23, 2025, while the public statement was issued on Wednesday, June 25, 2025—barely 48 hours later.

It noted that “The statement not only falsely claimed that 72 hours had passed without a response to the letter, but also gave the impression of issuing an ultimatum to the government to respond.

“We find it concerning that, despite not exploring any other channels of reaching Mr. Governor aside from the letter submitted 48 hours prior, Bishop Arogundade chose to address the public while painting the state government as unresponsive, in a tone that could incite the public against the government over the issue.

“Therefore, to address the misrepresentations and deliberate falsehoods being peddled by certain individuals over the issue, and to put the debates to rest, we state as follows, that the demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo was a necessary step taken to restore the dignity of Owo’s culture and the original purpose of the site.

“This was done after due consultations with the people of Owo, as represented by the Olowo-in-Council.

“The land used for the Memorial Park originally belonged to AgroMore Limited (of No. 1, Oke Ogun Street, Owo), a company owned by Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye before he became the Olowo of Owo.

In 2010, the Olusegun Mimiko administration acquired the land from the company for public use to make way for road dualisation.

“In January 2021, the Akeredolu administration re-allocated the land to its original owner, AgroMore Limited.

“However, at the time of constructing the cenotaph, there was no record of official revocation of the land from AgroMore.

” The state government later realised the procedural errors made in taking possession of the land for the construction of the cenotaph.

“Aside from the official complaints from the Palace of the Olowo, there have also been protests by various segments of the people of Owo against the location of the Memorial Park, as it was said to be against the culture of the land to site a cenotaph at the heart of the town and in front of the palace.

“Although no bodies were buried at the site, it was constructed in the replica image of a cemetery, complete with insignia of the dead and inscriptions of the names of all the victims.

“This, the Olowo-in-Council and the people of Owo frowned upon and protested against as a taboo.

“The statement by Bishop Arogundade confirmed that those protests took place in Owo but failed to mention that the Catholic Diocese never sought an engagement with the state government while trying to douse tension over the protests.

“There had been ongoing discussions between the Palace of the Olowo and the state government on the possibility of relocating the Memorial Park before the unfortunate demise of the former Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

“Some former government officials had taken advantage of the then absence of H.E. Akeredolu (due to ill health) to ignore those discussions and rush to complete the cenotaph, which was never commissioned till today.

“The engagement between the Olowo-in-Council and the government continued after Governor Aiyedatiwa assumed office. The Governor then directed officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Lands and Housing, and the Owo Local Government to revisit the issue with a view to relocating the Memorial Park.

“After an agreement was reached with the Palace of the Olowo on the relocation of the cenotaph, the state government took the decision to reverse the faulty revocation of the land, returning it to its rightful owner: the Olowo of Owo.

“It was, therefore, the Olowo of Owo and AgroMore Limited—the rightful owners of the land—that carried out the demolition of the cenotaph, with the approval of the state government.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has commissioned a team of government officials to liaise with relevant stakeholders to make arrangements to build a new cenotaph at a location acceptable to the people of Owo.

“We understand the emotional attachment to the memorial, but the decision to demolish and relocate it was made with careful consideration of its implications. We must find a balance between preserving the memories of the dead and upholding the sanctity of the culture of the community.

“The Memorial Park built within the St. Francis Church in Owo was commissioned by H.E. Aiyedatiwa when he was the Deputy Governor. This shows that he has no issue with honouring the victims of the June 5, 2022 terror attack.

” The state government, under his leadership, is committed to honouring the victims in a manner that respects the law, the rights of all stakeholders, and the culture of the land.

“Rather than playing along with the narratives of those politicising the issue, the Catholic Diocese should engage the government and the Owo community—more importantly, the Olowo of Owo—in sincere and constructive dialogue that promotes healing, unity, and respect for the victims’ memories.

“The Church is a part of the Owo community. The Church must, therefore, endeavour to live in peace with its host community and respect its traditional institution.

“It is the duty of the government to ensure the peaceful coexistence of all the various interests towards communal harmony in the state.

Meanwhile, reports from the ancient town indicated that some locals protested in support of the demolition of the Cenotaph.

The traditionalists stormed the street to protest against the widow of the former governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu,for referring to the monarch as a ” baby Oba” and for accusing him of betraying the late governor who installed him as the traditional ruler of the town.