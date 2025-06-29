Demolition of Owo massacre cenotaph an insult to Christians, HURIWA slams Ondo govt

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has vehemently condemned the Ondo State government for the outrageous demolition of the cenotaph erected in memory of the victims of the Owo massacre.

The rights group described the act as a “provocative assault” on the solemn memory of innocent worshippers and a grave affront to Christians across Nigeria.

In a press statement issued by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA reminded that the cenotaph, built under the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, served as a poignant memorial for the over 40 Catholic faithful brutally slain by terrorists on June 5, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo.

“This mindless act of demolition is a direct insult to the souls of the deceased, a revictimisation of their families, and a wicked erasure of a tragic chapter that should never be forgotten,” the statement read.

HURIWA branded the demolition by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration as an “anathema and unpardonable sacrilege,” warning that it not only desecrates a sacred memory but also callously tramples on the sensitivities of grieving families, the Catholic Church, and the global Christian community. The group emphasized that the Memorial Park was not merely a structure but a sacred site honoring Nigerians lost in one of the worst terrorist attacks on a place of worship.

“The demolition is not only insensitive but deeply provocative. It sends a chilling message to victims of terrorism across the country — that their pain can be bulldozed by political whims. That is unacceptable and reprehensible,” the group asserted.

HURIWA also strongly took exception to what it termed “insolent and disgraceful remarks” made by Governor Aiyedatiwa against the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Jude Arogundade. The group noted that the governor’s utterances, conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, were “laced with arrogance and a total disregard for the sanctity of clerical office.”

“That the governor would attempt to vilify and cast aspersions on Bishop Arogundade—who has consistently stood for peace, truth, and justice—shows an alarming lack of respect for the Church and moral leadership. This disgraceful behaviour must not be condoned,” HURIWA said.

The group demanded an “unreserved public apology” from the governor to the Bishop and the broader Christian community.

The rights body further warned against attempts to undermine or rubbish the legacy of the late Governor Akeredolu, who courageously and fairly immortalised the victims.

HURIWA lamented that Governor Aiyedatiwa, who inherited a state still reeling from terror, would “dishonour the memory of a statesman who stood fearlessly against Islamic extremism.”

The group also found the silence of the Olowo of Owo, installed by Akeredolu, equally disturbing.

HURIWA called for the immediate rebuilding of the cenotaph at the same location, at the Ondo State Government’s expense. It urged Christian leaders and international human rights organisations to challenge this “dangerous precedent.”

“If this demolition is allowed to stand, it will embolden others to desecrate other monuments… and will further alienate Christian communities already enduring marginalisation and violence. We will not allow history to be rewritten or sacred memories erased,” HURIWA warned.

The group implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and caution public officeholders who promote religious intolerance. “The pain of Owo has not healed, and yet the government has reopened that wound with a bulldozer.

Governor Aiyedatiwa must retrace his steps, rebuild the memorial, and apologise,” the statement concluded.