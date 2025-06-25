Demolition of Owo Cenotaph: Catholic Church kicks, describes Aiyedatiwa action sad, unacceptable

Gov Aiyedatiwa

— Say Aiyedatiwa fails to reply letter written seeking clarification

–— Akeredolu’s widow visits mausoleum, weeps, lashes Aiyedatiwa, Olowo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo, has condemned and described the demolition of the canotaph erected in honour of the victims killed in the terrorists attack on Catholic Church,Owo, Ondo state, as unacceptable.

Recall that the governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa administration ordered the demolition following alleged complaints from the traditional ruler of the ancient town, the Olowo of Owo Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

Condemnations have continued trailed the government’s action which was described as error of judgement.

In it’s reaction, the the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, in a statement said that “we unequivocally condemns and finds unacceptable the sudden and unannounced demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo.

The statement was signed by Most Rev. Dr. Jude Arogundade, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Nigeria.

Most Rev Arogundade said that a letter written to the governor for clarification has not been responded to in the last 72 hours.

He said that ” Immediately we heard of the demolition, the Diocese wrote a letter to His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo State, seeking an official audience to understand the reasons behind the demolition of the Memorial Park and to seek clarification about its future.

“As of this statement over 72 hours have passed, and no reply has been received from the Governor’s office.

The Position of the Diocese, according to him is that “There is no doubt that the demolition is a violation of our common respect for the dignity of life and the memory we share of our 41 brothers and sisters who were unjustly killed.

The clergyman said that “The Catholic Diocese of Ondo unequivocally condemns and finds unacceptable the sudden and unannounced demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo.

“This site, established by the State Government, served as a neutral and communal space for remembrance, reflection, and communal healing after the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack.

“Its demolition seems to have renew the pain of everyone who was affected by the attack, and justifiably so.

“We recall that when protests arose last year regarding the site, the Diocese issued a statement making it clear that the space was a Memorial Park and NOT a graveyard.

” In the letter, the misunderstanding by those who thought it was a burial ground, especially due to its proximity to the Palace, was addressed openly, and an appeal was made for understanding and mutual respect

“The site was legitimately acquired and developed by the State Government and publicly designated as a Memorial Park for honouring the victims.

” It was commissioned and blessed by the state government and the Church respectively.

“The faithful and the general public were shocked and deeply saddened that the State Government, in collaboration with the Olowo chose to demolish the site without any prior notice, consultation, or official dialogue with the Church

He noted that “The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has sought an official audience with His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo, with the following agenda in mind:

“An official explanation for the sudden change of mind by the government to demolish the Memorial Park in Owo,

“Clarification as to whether the site is being vacated for relocation, redevelopment, or permanent removal.

“Information about any future State Government plans for a Memorial site in honour of the victims of the June 5, 2022 massacre.

“The Diocese wishes to assure the faithful and the public that we do not take their concern for granted.

“Our silent approach is rooted in respect for due process, dialogue, and constructive engagement, so as to prevent the spread of misinformation and to maintain peace, mutual respect, and communal understanding within the State.

Arogundade concluded that “The Catholic Diocese of Ondo remains committed to honouring the memories of the departed. foster communal healing, and work with authorities and stakeholders to maintain peace and mutual respect within the State.

“We trust that through open dialogue and respect for due process, this matter will be resolved in a manner that upholds the dignity of the victims and the collective heritage of our people.

Meanwhile, the widow of the late governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu visited his mausoleum in Owo.

Mrs Akeredolu expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the recent demolition of a symbolic monument built in memory of victims of the 2022 St. Francis Catholic Church massacre.

In a video posted to her official Facebook page, a visibly distraught Mrs. Akeredolu broke down in tears, condemning what she described as an orchestrated attempt to “rubbish” her husband’s legacy — allegedly spearheaded by the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye and supported by political actors in the state.

She wrote that “Today, 25/6/25, I was at Aketi’s Mausoleum in Owo. AKETI LIVES ON,” she began, before launching into a powerful rebuke of what she sees as political betrayal and cultural hypocrisy.

Betty Akeredolu recounted the efforts of her late husband to honor the memory of the massacre victims, calling the demolished structure a “symbolic monument” and not a cemetery, contrary to claims made by critics.

“Mrs Akeredolu said, ” Darling, I’ve always known you to love your people, please see Owo people, then see what they have done to you .

“They didn’t blink an eye in rubbishing you, rubbishing your memory, rubbishing your legacy, as they claim, spear-headed by Olowo of Owo , whom you single-handedly, this is a known fact , its no longer a secret, you single-handedly install that baby Oba and ‘Lucky’ the enabler ordered for demolition of a monument in remembrance of those victims massacred.

“The entire nation was shocked and the least you could do was to eraze that monument. Nobody , no corpse was buried in that place.

“It was symbolic, all these people, they travel abroad, they see what happens in other climes. Why do we do things differently? To score political points or to settle scores? “The Oba that doesn’t want the so-called cemetery, but that’s not a cemetery. There’ is one behind his house. He sleeps with the dead. All the Olowos of the world, where were they buried, were they not buried in that place he’s living? Look at the hypocrisy!

“I promise you ( Akeredolu) , I promise you, so long as I live, so long as I live, they will not succeed. They will not rubbish you. They will not rubbish you. Aketi lives on, I say it all the time.”