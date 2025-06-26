Demolition: LASBCA distances self as Sanwo-Olu’s aide urges Obi to report case to police

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has denied involvement in the alleged demolition of a property belonging to the brother of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Lagos State.

Earlier reports revealed Obi’s outrage over the demolition of his brother’s 15-year-old property, prompting him to describe Nigeria as a “lawless country.”

In response to the allegations, LASBCA spokesperson Adu Ademuyiwa clarified the agency’s position, stating: “It’s not my agency (LASBCA) that is responsible for that.”

Meanwhile, Wale Ajetunmobi, Special Assistant on Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised Obi to channel his complaints to the police.

“Peter Obi should report the matter to the police. They’ll help him find the people who ordered the building’s demolition,” Ajetunmobi stated.

He also urged the public to exclude the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, from the controversy, noting that the commissioner’s role does not involve issuing court judgments, which Obi claimed were cited by those responsible for the demolition.

“Whatever game Peter Obi wants to play, first things first – who is responsible for the demolition has to be well stated. If he can’t reach them, he should go to the police station and report. A commissioner who doesn’t issue court orders shouldn’t be questioned,” he added.