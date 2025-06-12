Democracy: Ongoing realignments, defections not out of place – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says it is utterly out of place to consider ongoing political realignments and defections as an attempt by the Federal Government to make Nigeria a one party state.

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, founder and chairman, Board of Trustees of the NNPP, made the assertion in his June 12 2025 Democracy Day message on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu while addressing the Joint Session of the National Assembly to mark the June 12 Democracy Day, said that Nigeria is not sliding into a one party as rumoured.

Tinubu said: “To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise, while your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error.”

According to the President, at no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria.

Aniebonam noted that in every democracy, the power to associate remains sacred and even enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“As we approach 2027, Nigerians have the democratic right to move across political parties, it’s only incumbent on political parties to do more to plug holes created by the exit of such members.

” Any attempt to stop these movements is clearly an infringement on the rights to association and free movement which democratic principles clearly uphold.

“The fear of Nigeria’s democracy drifting into a one party system does not arise, as individuals moving from one party to another do not mean a realignment of registered political parties with similar ideology , therefore, movement of individual politicians are inconsequential to the subject matter.

“Political elites who have access to government should reach out to government through direct engagement and or memo on the best way to reinvent Nigeria than playing to the gallery through media interventions.”

The NNPP scribe urged prayers and support for the Federal Government.

He said that though it is not yet uhuru, Nigeria has made tremendous progress as a nation, looking at the journey so far and uninterrupted democratic rule.

“What temporarily divides us as a people are elections and political elites, once it’s over, we are expected to unite in the interest of the people in order to enjoy the full gains and dividends of democracy.

“We, therefore, urge all well meaning lovers of democracy to lay down their political differences , embrace unity and responsible partnership with the government.

“We call for a united Nigeria, a united people that are determined to sustain the development of our dear country.

‘We must use this celebration as a moment to reflect on our journey so far, and to what extent we have tapped into our religious, cultural and ethnic diversities going forward.”

While praying for an end to insecurity leading to incessant loss of lives, Aniebonam urged the government to do more in securing the lives and property of innocent and tax paying citizens.

” The government must be decisive to halt ongoing senseless killings in many parts of Nigeria, including Plateau, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Borno and several other states and restore sanity for economic activities to thrive optimally.

“Tinubu is known for taking tough decisions and should, therefore, activate all state coercive forces to stop elements and sponsors of insecurity in Nigeria.”

According to him, the President and his cabinet have done well by showing strong leadership, judging from where the administration began.

“However, NNPP believes that it is time for Nigerians to participate fully in building a new Nigeria of our dreams, carrying long list of complaints cannot help other than responsible partnership with the government.

” All tiers of government, federal, state and local councils as well as Nigerians must ensure the survival of our democracy by adhering strictly to the rule of law and constitutionality.

“All instruments of democracy must be protected, activated and made to function optimally. Yes, we can do it through participation and mass movement against the evils of the society as we keep this conversation going , God bless everyone,” Aniebonam added.

Vanguard News