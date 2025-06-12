Democracy must work for the people, not just at the polls — Senator Natasha Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has called on citizens to uphold the values of justice, equity, inclusion, and national unity, stressing that democracy must deliver tangible benefits beyond electoral processes.

In a Democracy Day message released on June 12, 2025, the Senator representing Kogi Central paid tribute to the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and other pro-democracy heroes, acknowledging their sacrifices as the foundation of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“June 12 stands as a symbol of our collective struggle for democratic governance,” Senator Uduaghan stated. “It is a tribute to the courage of Chief M.K.O. Abiola and the countless Nigerians—known and unknown—who stood firm to defend the sanctity of the people’s will.”

While acknowledging the progress made, the Senator emphasized that democracy must be measured by its impact on citizens’ lives.

“Democracy must bring real development, empower the weak, uphold the rule of law, and protect the dignity of every Nigerian,” she said.

She urged greater civic engagement, particularly from youth and women, emphasizing that their active participation is crucial to building an inclusive and responsive nation.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain engaged. Our participation and vigilance are vital in building a Nigeria that serves every citizen, regardless of tribe, religion, gender, or class,” she said.

Reaffirming her commitment to good governance, Senator Uduaghan pledged to continue advocating for inclusive legislation and transparency in public service.

“Let us not lose hope in our nation. Let us build bridges across divides and work toward a future where democracy becomes a lived reality for all,” she declared.

She concluded with a message of hope and solidarity: “Happy Democracy Day, Nigeria. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”