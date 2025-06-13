Democracy Day: Tinubu is economical with the truth on one-party state – ADP

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has accused President Bola Tinubu of being “economical with the truth” following his Democracy Day remarks in which he denied any intention of turning Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, ADP National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, described the President’s comments as insincere and contradicted by his actions. Sani likened Tinubu’s denial to a bizarre court testimony where a suspect admitted to dismembering a victim but denied killing her.

“Bola Tinubu is dismembering the political space and claiming he is not killing it,” Sani said. “His rhetoric does not align with his actions.”

Tinubu, in his address during the National Assembly’s special session to mark Democracy Day on June 12, dismissed concerns over the defection of opposition politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting he does not support a one-party state. He even expressed pleasure at the state of disarray within opposition parties, saying, “It is in order to witness you in such a disarray.”

The ADP Chairman, however, condemned Tinubu’s remarks as unbecoming of a national leader, stating: “As the leader of the nation, he should be a father to all, not someone who celebrates the collapse of the opposition.”

Sani further alleged that Tinubu is overseeing a systematic capture of the state by strategically positioning loyalists and business associates—primarily from his ethnic group—in critical sectors like oil, finance, and national security. “This concentration of power in the hands of a few is a grave threat to democracy,” he added.

He accused the administration of suppressing multiparty democracy through manipulation, harassment, and marginalization of opposition parties. “We’re witnessing a silent but deliberate erosion of democratic space. This is not democracy; it is domination,” he said.

Sani also criticized comments made by both President Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, describing defection from opposition parties as “jumping from a sinking ship.” According to Sani, such remarks reflect “a disturbing disregard for democratic values.”

Reflecting on the ideals of June 12 and the legacy of Chief MKO Abiola, Sani said the spirit of the day is being undermined. “June 12 is more than a public holiday; it symbolizes our resistance to tyranny and our yearning for people-driven governance,” he stated.

He questioned whether Nigeria has upheld the spirit of June 12, warning that continued political repression could push desperate citizens toward undemocratic alternatives. “While we reject calls for military intervention, we must acknowledge the conditions that breed such thoughts—when people are denied real democratic choices,” he said.

Sani urged Nigerians to defend democracy and hold leaders accountable, calling on President Tinubu to adopt an inclusive approach that respects opposition parties and strengthens democratic institutions.

“The 2023 general elections were a huge disappointment,” he added, citing low voter turnout, electoral violence, and the failure of INEC’s BVAS and IReV systems. “This is not progress; it is sabotage.”

He concluded by warning against creeping authoritarianism: “We cannot return to the dark days of June 12. Democracy without responsibility is reckless; governance without accountability is criminal.”