Democracy Day: Shun protests, embrace dialogue for peace – S-South youths urge Nigerians

File: People protest against hardship on the street of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Amid rising calls for nationwide protests, the South-South Youth Amalgamation has appealed to Nigerians, especially the youth, to reject any street protest that could harm national unity and public peace.

The group warned that if not properly managed, such protests could worsen Nigeria’s already fragile social and political balance.

In a statement signed by its Convener, John Albert Clarkson, the group expressed deep concern over what it called ‘a dangerous trend of inflammatory propaganda and ethnic manipulation’ that is fuelling unrest across the country.

Clarkson urged Nigerians to choose peaceful dialogue over street protests, stressing the need to protect the nation’s unity.

The group referred to the #EndSARS protests of October 2020 as a cautionary example. What began as a peaceful campaign against police brutality, they said, was eventually hijacked by people with hidden agendas.

“What began as a peaceful movement was tragically hijacked, leading to a series of violent incidents that marred the original intent of the protests,” Clarkson noted.

He recalled the chaos that followed, including looting, killings, and near-total breakdown of law and order.

The group also criticised the role of misinformation during #EndSARS, particularly regarding the events at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“Unverified claims of a massacre were propagated, leading not only to domestic unrest but also to international condemnation based on falsehoods,” Clarkson said.

He added that groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took advantage of the unrest to incite attacks against Nigerians from the North.

The South-South Youth Amalgamation noted that while peaceful protest is a legal right in both Nigerian and international law, that right does not extend to acts of violence or destruction.

“Our democracy cannot thrive when citizens are threatened by internal or external aggression. Protests, when conducted peacefully, are a fundamental right; however, violence masquerading as protest is a crime that must not be tolerated,” Clarkson emphasised.

The group urged government officials, civil society organisations, and the media to focus on promoting dialogue, not division.

“We implore all Nigerians to recognise the critical importance of maintaining peace and order in our society. Let us work together to address the legitimate grievances of our people through peaceful means and constructive engagement,” the group stated.

Clarkson urged Nigerians to reject violence and embrace national unity.

“The South-South Youth Amalgamation stands firmly against any planned protests that threaten to destabilise our nation. We encourage our fellow citizens to engage in peaceful discourse and seek solutions that uphold the dignity and rights of every Nigerian, irrespective of their ethnic background,” he said.