Dembele should win Ballon d’Or 2025 – Luis Enrique

After Paris Saint-Germain’s stunning 5-0 victory over Inter Milan to claim their first-ever Champions League title, PSG manager Luis Enrique made a powerful case for Ousmane Dembele to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Dembele capped off a sensational season, scoring 33 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances.

His consistent high-level performances throughout the campaign culminated in a standout display in the Champions League final, where his relentless pressing and defensive work caught the eye.

Luis Enrique did not hold back in his praise, “I would give the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele for the way he defended in this final. That’s what you call leading a team. I sincerely believe he deserves the Ballon d’Or, without a doubt, not just for the titles he won or the goals he scored, but for his pressing. He’s done it all season, but exceptionally in this final.”

Dembele’s efforts this season have also earned him Ligue 1 Player of the Season and a share of the league’s Golden Boot award alongside Marseille’s Mason Greenwood.

With crucial goals against top opponents like Liverpool and Arsenal, and key assists in knockout ties, the French winger has decisively rewritten the narrative around his fitness and consistency.

