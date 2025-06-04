Deltans demand action from Gov Oborevwori after kidnappers killed young man 

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

By Efe Onodjae

Deltans have called out the State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, over the increasing cases of kidnapping and killings in the state, demanding immediate action from the government.

Kidnapping has reportedly become rampant across the state, particularly in Abraka, where Delta State University is located.

Earlier today, a video posted on social media showed a man identified as Marcus Samuel Dafe, who was brutally murdered in Abraka after payment of ransom was made.

A university postgraduate student who identified herself only as Eloho told Vanguard that once someone is kidnapped, the chances of survival are slim, even when a ransom is paid.

She said: “Once they kidnap you, they demand ransom. And even when you pay the ransom, you’ll still find your relative’s dead body. And when you do, the body is often mutilated.”

A former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Harrison Gwamnishu, was seen in a live video staging a solo protest outside the Government House in Asaba, calling on the Governor to empower security personnel in the state.

He wrote: “Just now at Government House Asaba. I have just concluded a solo protest at the Delta State Government House regarding the issue of insecurity ravaging Delta communities.

“The Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, is undermining the strength of our local security forces, which is why they are yet to receive funding to assist in curbing kidnapping in our communities. I am here to express my concern, hoping that the government will listen and fund our local security initiatives. This advocacy is for the safety of all Deltans and the reason I resigned my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor.”

In his live video, Gwamnishu added: “Six hours ago, Marcus Samuel Dafe was full of life. He was killed just a few hours ago in Abraka by kidnappers. When we raise concerns, they claim we are fabricating stories and that these things aren’t happening.

“Our political appointees, who are close to the state’s top security officer, are misleading Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. That is why he is not taking action to fund our local security teams.

“Your responsibility today is to visit their social media pages and hold them accountable. Do it for the safety of all. Do it because it may be you tomorrow morning.”

Earlier today, Vanguard gathered that four herders and two unidentified indigenous people were killed in a violent clash in the Abraka area, which reportedly stemmed from a kidnapping incident.

A witness, who gave his name as Joachim, said in a phone call with this reporter: “After the last protest, it seems things have gotten worse. Now these kidnappers don’t wait until night anymore they operate in broad daylight. This morning, four Fulani were killed, which led to a clash this afternoon. In the process, two indigenous people from Abraka were also killed.”

However, in a statement posted by Ovie Ossai, the state government’s special assistant on special duties, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has reportedly summoned an emergency security meeting at the State Government House.

The statement partly reads: “In a swift response to the cries of Deltans regarding the pockets of insecurity in some parts of the state, Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has summoned an emergency security meeting at the Government House scheduled for tomorrow morning.

“The meeting, which will include all relevant security stakeholders as well as security experts from across the state, aims to provide a lasting solution to the recent surge in kidnappings and other violent crimes.”

Vanguard News