Delta South APC leaders, stakeholders endorse Tinubu , Oborevwori for second term

The leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South Senatorial District have unanimously passed a vote of confidence and endorsed for a second term the President of the federation, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Senator representing Delta South and leader of the party in the district, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, on Friday, during a Unity and Stakeholders meeting held at Oleh, Headquarters of the Senatorial District, led all Honourable Members of the National Assembly in Delta South – Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu (Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency), Rt. Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi (Warri Federal Constituency) Rt. Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko (Isoko North/South Federal Constituency) and Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi (Burutu Federal Constituency) to move the motion for the endorsement of the duo.

The motion was ably seconded by Distinguished Senator James Ebiowou Manager, immediate past Senator representing the district. The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Emomotimi Guwor put the motion to a voice vote and it was unanimously supported by all the leaders and stakeholders at the meeting.

The meeting can be described as the gathering of the creme de la creme, movers and shakers of the Delta South Senatorial District, making the endorsement a bold and loud statement sending a signal to all opposition that the Senatorial District is a-no-go area in 2027. The State Chairman of the Party, Elder Omeni Sobotie witnessed the higly successful meeting that was chaired by the Delta South Senatorial District Chairman of the Party, Austin Oribioye.

Earlier, speaker after speaker that spoke on behalf of the various ethnic formations of the Senatorial District echoed the importance of peace and unity, noting that they have resolved to work tirelessly together to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President and the MORE Agenda of the Governor are felt in all the nooks and crannies of the Senatorial District.

Former President of the Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe spoke on behalf of the Isoko ethnic group; WIng Commander Peter Biakpara (Rtd) spoke for the Ijaws; three terms former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju spoke for the Itsekiri ethnic group while financial expert and a former Commissioner of Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba spoke for the Urhobos of Delta South.

In his remark, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas said the integration of all the political bigwigs into the APC has eliminated all forms of political opposition in the Senatorial District. He noted that the party in Delta South and the State is now one united political and indivisible family, stressing that whosoever is not part of the integration is no longer in politics.

“Therefore, I want to encourage all of us to be united behind the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and our own Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to ensure that the Renewed Hope of the President and the MORE Agenda of the Governor get to the nooks and crannies of the State,” Senator Joel-Onowakpo added.