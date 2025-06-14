Delta infrastructure devt takes centre stage as Oborevwori meets CCECC mgt in Beijing

Governor of oil-rich Delta State, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori has restated his commitment to positioning the state on the path of global competitiveness through enhanced infrastructure and economic advancement.

Governor Oborevwori was speaking at a meeting with top management of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, at the global headquarters of the construction giant in Beijing, the Chinese capital.

At the meeting, Governor Oborevwori outlined his administration’s comprehensive development strategy, focusing on infrastructure advancement, strengthening the economy of the state, and empowering the people of Delta to compete internationally.

He declared that his vision is rooted in sustainable growth, fostering opportunities for economic diversification, and elevating the standard of living for all Deltans.

The governor, who was accompanied to the meeting by Delta state commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, and his Technical Assistant, Engineer Bob Nakpodia, told the CCECC management that at the heart of his MORE agenda is a commitment to revamping the state’s infrastructure, recognizing its critical role in economic development and quality of life.

He emphasized his very remarkable initiatives to expand and modernize road networks, bridges, and public transport systems and improve connectivity between upland and hitherto inaccessible riverine communities.

While recalling the long standing partnership between the Delta state government and the CCECC, Governor Oborevwori seized the opportunity of the meeting to market his administration’s integral plan to further diversify the economy of Delta and bolster the state’s finances and attract investment.

The Governor and his team were earlier conducted round the corporation’s digital exhibition rooms where several infrastructure projects undertaken by the CCECC in Africa were displayed.

Tour

While welcoming the Governor and his delegation to the CCECC headquarters, the President of the corporation, Chen Sichang expressed appreciation for the warm partnership between the CCECC and Delta state.

He explained that since 1981 when the company made its entry into Nigeria, it has undertaken several infrastructure projects spanning rail, roads, bridges infrastructure as well as buildings and erosion control measures, even as he mentioned that these projects have afforded the corporation the opportunity to provide jobs to hundreds of the local populace.

Mr Sichang commended Governor Oborevwori’s leadership style particularly his knack for quality jobs and prudent financial management which he remarked are the hallmark of CCECC.

Vanguard News