Delta Govt addressing Ndokwa electricity challenge – Aniagwu

The Delta State Government Wednesday, said it has intensified efforts to resolve the longstanding electricity challenge in Ndokwa Nation.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, while reacting to the recent Light Up Ndokwa Nation protests during a press conference, in Asaba, assured residents that concrete steps are being taken to provide lasting power solutions to the area.

Flanked by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment (Projects and Policies), Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Commissioner said for a very long time power generation and distribution had been an exclusive preserve of the federal government.

According to him, “For a very very long time transmission remained the exclusive preserve of the federal government and that meant that even when you generate you will need to upload the power you have generated into the national grid for onward distribution to the other parts of the country.

“But over time there were some form of deregulation, started from the Jonathan administration which paid to it for some private sector players to come in and that made it possible for certain individuals in the private sector to invest in power generation and distribution.

“Only recently, certain form of liberalization have taken place and to the extent now that states can go into some form of generation and distribution but under certain conditions.

“The Okpai power project is not a state government project, we can only begin to make effort to see how we can begin to also benefit and that is ongoing.

“I am also aware the deputy governor of the state, Sir Monday Onyeme who is from the Ndokwa nation have been mandated by the governor to begin to look into how we can ensure that our brothers and sisters over there gets connected.

“They have had several meetings with them and effort is being made to deal with the challenges between the then Power Holding Company before it moved to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company as to how to settle certain outstanding liabilities so that they can begin a process of getting them reconnected to the grid.

“Because there was this absence of power that power distribution channels along that corridor being energized, it made it possible for some criminals to tamper with the power infrastructure in that corridor so which means that it’s now a question of going to provide certain power or energy infrastructure for them to be effectively connected.”

Aniagwu further clarified that Governor Oborevwori administration has done quite a lot for the Ndokwa nation and other parts of the state and appealed for patience while government addresses their concerns.

“In the last EXCO, you saw the approval of the Aboh – Akarai Road. That is a very, very challenging area and there is also a bridge along that corridor. That particular project at the end of the day will cost not less than N29 billion to be able to effectively connect our people in the Aboh – Akarai axis to their other brothers still in Ndokwa East.

“Governor Oborevwori is the one who made the move to say that, yes, these people need to be connected and so the government that is doing that has shown a whole lot of love for the people who live in that corridor.

“You are also aware of the number of roads we are carrying out in Ndokwa Nation whether it’s the over 5km Utagba-Uno – Eweshi Road, or the over 5km Ndemili-Utagba-Uno Road, still over 5km, or the Inam-Abbi Road still over 5km or the Obi-Ibabu Road, that have been completed.

“There are a number of roads within that corridor. You are also very much aware of the very speedy completion of the Beneku bridge. So that the people have now bid goodbye to the use of pontoon or certain kind of badge to convey vehicles and other items to the inner communities.

“Even when you move to Ukwuani, still in Ndokwa nation, you realize that the Amai-Aragba-Orogun road of over 8 kilometers is ongoing.

“We have concluded the Ofuegbe street in Amai and, of course, the other roads that were constructed along Obiaruku the headquarters of Ukwuani to be able to connect a particular alignment from Umutu-Eku Road. All that is happening in that federal constituency that is only in the area of roads alone.

“So we want to plead with our brothers and sisters in that corridor to begin to see the many efforts of the Oborevwori administration towards making life much more livable for our people in that area and not to be misled by certain individuals who want to paint pictures that are completely at variance with reality.”

The Commissioner said Governor Oborevwori has done very well in the last two years in terms of infrastructure, human capital development, enhanced business security, and creating a whole lot of platforms for individuals to realize their God-given potentials, particularly as Delta is blessed with good talents, and oil rich.

“We have continued to take advantage of that in ensuring that services are being provided, and I am happy that as partners, you have accompanied us to inspect a number of these projects across the 25 local government areas, be it in the riverine or in the upland.

“In the next two years, the Oborevwori administration is committed to doing more and that is why you saw that in our last Executive Council meeting, a number of mind-blowing projects were approved for the purpose of delivering more to our people.”